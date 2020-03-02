Schroder Investment Management Group Has $357.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $357,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $12.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,507. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

