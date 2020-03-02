Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.56% of AutoZone worth $159,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $14.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,046.89. The stock had a trading volume of 487,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,085.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,128.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $916.85 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,260.43.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

