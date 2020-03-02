Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 223,492 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223,492 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.35% of Illinois Tool Works worth $202,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

NYSE ITW traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

