Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 546,312 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,312 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.44% of Amdocs worth $139,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.83. 2,003,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

