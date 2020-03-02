Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 81,576 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,828,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,576 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $278,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

TD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.