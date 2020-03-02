Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 93,681 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,681 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $185,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $16.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,678,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

