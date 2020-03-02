Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75,068 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $146,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.98. 21,749,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,010. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

