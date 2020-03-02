Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,418,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449,224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.59% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $268,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.12. 1,689,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.94. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

