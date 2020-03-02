Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,229,812 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,129,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,229,812 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.31% of Manulife Financial worth $161,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782,464 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $93,537,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,253,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,016 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 6,864,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,072. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

