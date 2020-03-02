Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 381,344 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,878,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.98% of TechnipFMC worth $168,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after buying an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after buying an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after buying an additional 5,124,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after buying an additional 409,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. 6,952,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.