Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 710,776 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 710,776 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of T-Mobile Us worth $139,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 9.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $93.29. 5,158,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,056. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $68.16 and a one year high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.