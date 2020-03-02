Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 635,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 972,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

