Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 433,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.68. 11,871,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,054. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62.

