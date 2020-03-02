Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,752 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,077,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after acquiring an additional 355,385 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,289,000 after acquiring an additional 309,767 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,513,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $48.62.

