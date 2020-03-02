Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 9.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $30,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.68. 3,114,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $81.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

