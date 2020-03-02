Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 11.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.19 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

