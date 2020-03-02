Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106,623 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.67% of Science Applications International worth $83,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 348.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 33.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

NYSE SAIC opened at $80.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.