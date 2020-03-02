Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.84% of Scientific Games worth $46,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Scientific Games by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 300,885 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 295,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.57. 73,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,368. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.26.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.