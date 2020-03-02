SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) CEO Buys $44,700.00 in Stock

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) CEO Joshua J. Wilson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.45. 207,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. SciPlay Corp has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 109.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

