Scotiabank Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AX.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.47.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

AX.UN traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.37. 536,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.12. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$10.36 and a 1 year high of C$12.83.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.