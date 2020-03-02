Scotiabank Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$37.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE LB traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.10. 483,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,797. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.93 and a 12 month high of C$46.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

