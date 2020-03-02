Scotiabank Upgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Outperform

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. 15,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,714. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

