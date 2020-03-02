Scott L. Morris Sells 16,000 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 858,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Avista by 31,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avista by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

