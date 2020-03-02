Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Insider Acquires £5,660 in Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Fiona McBain bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £5,660 ($7,445.41).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 583 ($7.67). The company had a trading volume of 6,772,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4.98 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 661.59 ($8.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 609.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 543.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.47.

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.