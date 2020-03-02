Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.02.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $125.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

