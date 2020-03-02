Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report sales of $75.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $73.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $318.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $323.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $340.97 million, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $24.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $28,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

