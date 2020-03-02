Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,360,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 14,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $294,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,820 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,132,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ STX opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.56.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.
STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
