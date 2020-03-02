Sei Investments Co. Acquires 214,167 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 143.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,167 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Limelight Networks worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 386,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99,605 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Limelight Networks by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. 807,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,160. The company has a market capitalization of $590.68 million, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

