Sei Investments Co. Acquires 53,220 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE MX traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. 17,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $397.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.49. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 97,535 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.