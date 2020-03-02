Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,258 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 278,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 108,519 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,180,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,576,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.