Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 258.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,717. The company has a market capitalization of $743.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

