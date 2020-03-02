Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 121.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,191,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in F.N.B. by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 62,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

