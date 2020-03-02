Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 208,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after buying an additional 188,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.