Sei Investments Co. Buys 19,400 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 216.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

WBS traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

