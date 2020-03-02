Sei Investments Co. Buys 329,305 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 372.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,305 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3,876.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,950,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,806,959 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

