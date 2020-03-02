Sei Investments Co. Buys 67,810 Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,810 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Quotient worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quotient by 846.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 65.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth $256,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ QTNT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,980. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.15. Quotient Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

