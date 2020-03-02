Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 607,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 47,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1,583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,945 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.28. 1,368,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,389,364. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

