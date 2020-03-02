Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of K12 worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in K12 by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in K12 in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.03. 16,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $814.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti reduced their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

