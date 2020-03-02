Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,377 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $31.72. 252,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.