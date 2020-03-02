Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.91. 24,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,112. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $103,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,636.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock worth $140,014,479.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

