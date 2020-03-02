Sei Investments Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Crown by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

