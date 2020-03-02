Sei Investments Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.75.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.01. 35,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,605. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

