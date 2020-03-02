Sei Investments Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 176,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of FFIN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. 28,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,162. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $430,253 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

