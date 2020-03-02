Sei Investments Co. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721,272 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

