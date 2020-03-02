Sei Investments Co. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 207.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.44. 40,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,959. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $63.95 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business’s revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Svb Leerink raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

