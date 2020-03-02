Sei Investments Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,582,000 after buying an additional 1,985,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

JHG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,667. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

