Sei Investments Co. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 59,575 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 634.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,019 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 96,781 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 355,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

