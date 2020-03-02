Sei Investments Co. Has $1.71 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,785 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 35.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 187,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 494,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,006,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 354.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

