Sei Investments Co. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,997,000 after buying an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after acquiring an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 335.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 565,759 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.76. 13,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

