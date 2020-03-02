Sei Investments Co. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 404.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TopBuild by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,906,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $3,375,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.54. 8,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

